Trump on Election: ‘My Mind Will Not Change in 6 Months — There Was Tremendous Cheating’

President Donald Trump said during a phone interview on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he would not change his mind that there was massive fraud in the 2020 election.

When asked how he will prove his claims, Trump said, “I’m going to use 125% of my energy to do it. You need a judge that’s willing to hear a case. You need a Supreme Court that’s willing to make a real big decision based on everything.”

He added, “It’s not like you’re going to change my mind. In other words, my mind will not change in six months. There was tremendous cheating here. Boxes were brought in. The mail-in vote is a disaster. By the way, if Republicans allow it to happen, you’ll never have another Republican elected in the history of this country at a Senate level or at a presidential level. You’ll never or at the House level. Mail-in voting is a total disaster.”

