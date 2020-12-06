Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump’s ‘Mountains of Misinformation’ Hurting Republicans in Senate Runoff

Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan (R-GA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s “mountain of misinformation” was hurting the chances of Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) in the two Georgia runoff races which will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “The president at a rally in Georgia last night insists he won your state, which is not true. He attacked your governor and attacked the Republican going to be Raffensperger, a friend of yours. He called the election rigged. Set the record state if you would.”

Duncan said, “The rally last night was kind of a two-part message. The first part was very encouraging to listen to the president champion the conservative strategies of Senators Loeffler and Perdue and the importance for them being re-elected.”

He added, “The second message was concerning to me. I think the fanning of the flames puts us in negative misinformation. Mountains of misinformation are not helping the process but only hurting it. I worry we are handing off a playbook to the Democrats for January 5, and certainly I can’t think of a worse playbook to handoff over the last four or five weeks to the Democrats.”

