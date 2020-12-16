Ron Johnson: China Was ‘Grooming’ Hunter Just Like They Did with Swalwell

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) stated that given how China “groomed” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) it’s not “farfetched to think they were grooming Hunter Biden” and his connections to his father.

Johnson said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:40] “They were investing in influence. And let’s face it, we see how long-term thinking, how strategic they are. Look what they did with Congressman Swalwell. I mean, they groomed this guy. They saw, here’s an up and comer, let’s fund his campaigns. Let’s see what we can do. Let’s see how far this guy can go. And they get him placed in the Intelligence Committee in the House. And Nancy Pelosi knows about it. So, is it that farfetched to think they were grooming Hunter Biden as well and his connections to his father?”

