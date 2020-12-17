McFarland Calls for Special Counsel to Probe if Biden Is Compromised by China

Former Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland said on Wednesday on Fox News Channels “The Story” that there should be a Special Counsel to investigate if President-elect Joe Biden is compromised by his son’s business ties in China.

MacFarland said, “There’s really significant evidence that his son has been compromised by the Chinese government, that there’s a corruption, pay-to-play scandal. I mean, is Joe Biden himself self compromised?”

She continued, “I think you need a special counsel for a couple of reasons. One was there wrong-doing happening, and is president-elect Biden compromise? Number two, what the heck are the Chinese doing? We know the 2 million Chinese Communist Party members have been sent around the world to infiltrate governments, business organizations, national corporations. What is the extent of the Chinese influence, spy operations in the United States? Not just Swalwell. He’s going to be the tip of the iceberg. He’s probably not even just Joe Biden son. It’s probably bigger than that.”

McFarland added, “Finally, this country needs to heal. And as long as there is this cloud over our president, where 50% of the population looks at that guy and says, ‘You stole it, and you are probably compromised by the Chinese,’ that doesn’t do America any good. So let’s have a special prosecutor come out, clear the air if there’s nothing there, great, and if there is something there, we need to know about it.”

