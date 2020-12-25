Nashville Police Chief: Police Were Responding to Shots Fired Call, Came Across RV with Recorded Warning of Blast

During a press conference to provide updates on the explosion in Nashville on Friday, Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated that police responded to a shots fired call, and then “encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes.”

Drake said, “This morning, around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired in the downtown area, specifically 2nd and near Commerce. As officers responded, they encountered an RV that had a recording saying that a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes. Officers, upon hearing that, decided to evacuate the buildings nearby. So, they began knocking on doors, making announcements, having emergency communications communicate with everyone to get people safe. Shortly after that, the RV exploded. We had one officer that was knocked to the ground. Another officer is fine.”

Drake added that the police do not believe there is a risk of any further explosions in the area.

