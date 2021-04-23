Sharpton: ‘We Are Seeing the Absolute Time that Policing Must Be Defined by the Federal Government’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network anchor Al Sharpton pushed for policing to be “defined by the federal government.” This call comes following the Derek Chauvin verdict and in the wake of the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio and Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Sharpton warned that if change is not made, America will “continue to see these things, and it will end up tearing this society apart.”

“I think that the possibility of change is absolutely there at this moment,” Sharpton advised. “I’ve talked to Congresswoman Bass. I’ve talked to Senator Cory Booker. There are conversations going with Tim Scott. … As you saw a conviction of Chauvin, and then you see during the trial, the killing of Daunte Wright, and now we have a situation we’re looking to see what it is in Ohio and North Carolina, all in this short period of time, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and all of these cases happened right around the time of George Floyd. If we can’t do it now, when will we ever be able to do it? I think the time has come for the nation to deal with it. President Biden and Vice President Harris have said it needs to be dealt with. We are seeing the absolute time that policing must be defined by the federal government. And if we don’t do it, we’ll continue to see these things, and it will end up tearing this society apart in an irreparable way.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent