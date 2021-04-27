CA Restauranteur Marsden: Newsome Is ‘Killing the Middle Class, Strangling the Businesses’

Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill owner Angela Marsden said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was “killing the middle class” and “strangling the businesses.”

Marsden said, “What this governor has put us through, it’s traumatizing. You lose your income. You lose your job. You’re out of work for almost a year, over a year, and you get so far behind on your rent. You don’t know how you’re ever going to get caught up or where you’re going to land once all of this stops. That is traumatizing to people. It’s really traumatizing. So I just — I hope, and I pray that with this election, it doesn’t become a circus, and people take it to heart. They get up off the couch, and they go up and get the job and cast the vote and don’t forget. Because while we were losing everything, he was eating and dining out at the most expensive restaurant.”

On California’s coronavirus pandemic shutdowns ordered by Newsom, Marsden said, “The fact of the matter is, it’s poor leadership, and we need accountability. If he’s going to lie to our face and smile the entire time while killing the middle class, strangling the businesses, and putting our great workers on the couch, to sit and watch TV and not know how they’re going to get out of this mess, don’t forget. It’s like battered wife syndrome. You’re the one that beat me up and took everything from now. Now you’re here to smile and give it back to me. I’m supposed to say thank you, and what a great relationship I have with my governor? There has to be accountability and truth.”

