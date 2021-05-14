Fauci: Unvaccinated Students ‘Should Wear a Mask’ in School in the Fall

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that kids should be back in in-person school in the fall, but unvaccinated students “should wear a mask.”

Host Wolf Blitzer asked, “You’ve said that elementary school kids, young kids probably won’t get vaccinated until the end of this year. So, should kids still be wearing masks when they go back to school this fall?”

Fauci responded, “First of all, the schools should be open, face-to-face, in-person classes in the fall. We absolutely have to do that. And in those situations, if the child, which obviously, elementary school kids are not vaccinated, they should wear a mask. And I’d almost guarantee that most of the schools are going to say, you have to wear a mask if you’re in the school and unvaccinated.”

He added, “The only thing that’s changed is that people who are vaccinated, fully vaccinated can now not wear a mask, not only outdoors, but also indoors. What hasn’t changed is what’s going on for the unvaccinated group. And of the unvaccinated group of the elementary school children, nothing has really changed for them. I think that’s the thing we need to clarify.”

