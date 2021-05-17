Lori Lightfoot: Vaccinated Chicagoans Should Still Wear Masks Despite CDC Guidance

During a Monday interview on MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed she is going to advise vaccinated people in her city to continue wearing masks despite recent CDC guidance saying they are no longer necessary.

According to Lightfoot, it would be “smart” for people to continue wearing masks outside of their homes for the time being.

“I think we’ve got to get some clarification from the CDC,” Lightfoot said. “The rollout, obviously, the reporting has been a bit abrupt, and I think they have a lot of clarifications they need to do. I know for me personally, I’m going to continue to wear a mask in public, and I’m going to encourage others to do so. We’ve got to make sure that people are continuing to follow the public health guidance that has gotten us this far, and masks, I think, are a big and important part of that. To say, well, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask, that’s great, but what about all of the other people out there that aren’t vaccinated, and there’s no way to know that? So I think, for the time being, most people are going to continue to wear masks … outside of their homes, and I think that’s smart.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent