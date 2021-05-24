Kennedy: ‘If You Believe the Border Is Closed You Believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and that Jimmy Hoffa Died of Natural Causes’

In a Monday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) sounded off on the ongoing border crisis as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claims the border is closed.

Kennedy said that anyone who believes that the border is closed also believes in the “Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes.” He argued the United States “has become one giant sanctuary city” due to President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The Department of Homeland Security has announced that the border is closed, but they lie like they breathe,” Kennedy emphasized. “I mean, I don’t mean to be ugly, but they lie like they breathe. When I heard the secretary say the border is closed, my mind went back to that image of President Clinton looking the American people in the eye and saying, ‘I did not have sex with that woman.’ We know how that turned out. I’ve been to the border. If you believe the border is closed, you believe in the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny and that Jimmy Hoffa died of natural causes.”

“We’ll have 2 million people come into the United States this year illegally, thanks to the Biden administration,” he continued. “They have no idea who they are, except they’re coming from all over the world. The Biden administration has almost completely halted any kind of deportation of people already here illegally. America has become one giant sanctuary city, and the shame of all of this is is that in addition to violating the law and being dangerous, it undermines legal immigration.”

