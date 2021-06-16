GOP Rep. Cammack: ‘Bizarre’ That ‘Bumbling’ Biden Is Saying It’s ‘Okay to Attack Us’ in Some Areas

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to President Joe Biden saying that he discussed some critical infrastructure being off-limits to attack with Vladimir Putin by stating that it’s “bizarre that the president of the United States is qualifying what should be fair game for Russia to attack” and saying, “We’ve seen a bumbling, fumbling president here in the last few days on the world stage.”

Cammack said, “In a word, it’s a bit bizarre that the president of the United States is qualifying what should be fair game for Russia to attack with ransomware and malware. It’s the most bizarre thing that I’ve ever heard. And really, this just ties into what we’ve seen over the last few days, weeks, and months, which is this projection of weakness from the White House. We’ve seen a bumbling, fumbling president here in the last few days on the world stage. Which has really fed into the narrative that America is weak, that we are now last, and that this administration will do little or nothing to hold people accountable and these nation-states that are intent on doing us ill will. We know that the DarkSide cybergang, they operate in Russia with the blessing of the Russian government. So, what on earth are people thinking when they’re saying, oh, it’s okay to attack us, but please don’t attack these certain critical infrastructure industries? That’s ludicrous. What are we doing here?”

