Michael Eric Dyson: ‘I’m Tired’ of MAGA ‘Maggots’ — ‘Mediocre White Men’ Attacking Minorities, Women, Trans

Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he was tired of the social criticisms towards women, transgender individuals and black folks from “mediocre white men” who he called “maggots.”

Referring to co-panelist Tim Miller, Dyson said, “I agree with Brother Tim in speaking about the maggots, I’m sorry, the MAGA that is so corrosive in this political moment.”

He added, “I resent as an intellectual and as a Black person in America that we have taken the brunt of anti-intellectualism. We have borne the brunt of being disloyal to this nation. And we have stood by to see mediocre, mealy-mouthed, snowflake white men who are incapable of taking critique, who are willing to dole out infamous reputations of the humanity of the other and yet they call us snowflakes and they are the biggest flakes of snow to hit the earth. They are incapable of criticism. They are incapable of tolerating difference. They’re scared of, oh, my God, critical race theory is going to kill your mother. They do not even know. They are not critical. They have no race and don’t understand theory.”

He added, “I am tired of hearing mediocre, White men take to their pool-pits to exonerate women and trans people and black folk every other folk that ain’t them. It is time that we in America take back in the country for certain. To seize the reins of authority so that rhetorics of compassion, discourses of empathy, and love in the most radical sense possible would prevail. That means we read everything. I read right-wing stuff every day. I ain’t no right-winger. I try to understand and get beneath what it is that drove that rage, but it doesn’t make me full of rage. So I think it’s necessity for us to be open-minded. Women and people of color and sexual minorities can lead the way because the white guys are flubbing it up in big fashion. Matt Gaetz and Josh Hawley and Mitch McConnell and Mr. Manchin and all of them are in the same boat.”

