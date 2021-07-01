Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt.: Border ‘Unsecured’ and ‘Out of Control’ – ‘There Is No Progress Being Made’ and It Will Get Worse

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez said “there is no progress being made” on the border and “it’s an unsecured border. It’s out of control right now, and if this continues, it’s going to be even more out of control.”

Host Trace Gallagher stated, “[E]xcept for getting some of these unaccompanied minors into facilities faster, there [have] been very few signs of progress, lieutenant.”

Olivarez responded, “That is correct. So, we see it every day, day in and day out, our men and women of law enforcement who work the front lines day in and day out, who work extended hours away from their families, they see it every single day. And I can tell you right now, there is no progress being made.”

Olivarez later added, “Trace, right now, as it is right now, it’s an unsecured border. It’s out of control right now, and if this continues, it’s going to be even more out of control.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett