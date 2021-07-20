CNN’s Lemon: Rand Paul’s ‘Misinformation’ on NIH Funding Is ‘Why We Can’t Bridge the Political Gap’ Even Though ‘Lives Are at Stake’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” host Don Lemon reacted to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) exchange with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci over federal funding of gain of function research by stating that “There’s nothing to prove there,” and “The lying, the misinformation, it’s why we can’t bridge the political gap even though our lives are at stake, and you still have people who are acting like Rand Paul.”

Lemon said, “[T]he misinformation keeps spreading, even — or especially on Capitol Hill. That’s where the Delta variant has been detected, prompting the Capitol doctor to urge members to get vaccinated and to consider masking up. That as one of the chief vaccine deniers, Sen. Rand Paul, well he tried to make Dr. Anthony Fauci into his personal punching bag today as they went head to head over the senator’s bogus claims that the National Institutes of Health somehow played a role in funding research that led to the origins of the pandemic and Dr. Fauci was definitely not having it.”

After playing the exchange, Lemon reacted, “What is wrong with Rand Paul? Seriously. I know that’s what you at home are thinking. Because I’m thinking the same thing. What’s wrong with him? What is he trying to prove? There’s nothing to prove there, and he keeps embarrassing himself. Rand Paul, stop it. You look like an idiot. The lying, the misinformation, it’s why we can’t bridge the political gap even though our lives are at stake, and you still have people who are acting like Rand Paul.”

