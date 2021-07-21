Brzezinski: ‘It’s Time to Deprogram the Cult Leaders’ Like Trump, Conservative Media

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski delivered a monologue in response to a Republican activist dying following complications with coronavirus.

Brzezinski placed the blame at the feet of “cult leaders” like former President Donald Trump, his “political minions,” and cable news hosts, who she said have “viciously” attacked public health officials and are responsible for the deaths of Americans. She called to “reprogram the cult leaders” to save lives.

“This woman was surrounded by former conservatives who were sucked into a cult over the past five years and turned their political party over to a game show host to promptly lost them the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives,” Brzezinski stated. “Tragically, he also cost so many Americans’ lives, like this Republican in Cape Cod who lost her life to COVID. Like the worst Russian propagandists, Donald Trump, his political minions, Facebook, and cable news hosts viciously attack public health officials who are desperately trying to save people’s lives, like this Cape Cod Republican.”

“God tells us that our bodies are a temple to be protected,” she added. “That does not mean that you are to protect that temple unless Facebook and talk radio freaks tell you otherwise. This community activist in Cape Cod, a Republican, is dead, and I really don’t know how the blame for her death could fall on anyone other than those cult leaders listed above. The greatest tragedy is, of course, that this all could have been prevented with a five-minute vaccine. But that firehose of falsehoods has been spewing propaganda and lies for well over a year, and it’s time to turn that spigot off. It’s time to deprogram the cult leaders. It’s time we do whatever we can to save their lives.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent