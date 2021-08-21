GOP Rep. Mast: Biden’s Breaking Red Line to Respond if Taliban Interrupts Operations in Afghanistan

On Friday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said the Taliban has already interrupted U.S. operations in Afghanistan by obstructing access to the Kabul airport, and despite President Joe Biden’s vow that interruptions of American operations would be responded to, there hasn’t been a response.

Mast said, “He said that he made it clear, any interruption of our operations will have a swift response. Well, isn’t surrounding the airport and not letting anybody in or out an interruption of that? And I see no response. And the fact of the matter is, we all know from history that when optics are the biggest concern of politicians, then people get killed. … And that’s what President Biden is doing today, making sure that his optics of not having this appear as a combat mission is the most important thing that he focuses on, and we’re going to have people killed because of it.”

