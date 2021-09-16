Fmr RNC Chair Steele on GOP Standing by Trump: ‘Unelect These Bastards!’

Former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Americans needed to “unelect these bastards” while discussing Republicans standing by former President Donald Trump.

Steele said, “We just need to stop talking about these people as if this is somehow commonplace, normal, to even have that debate. No, we’re not going to debate do we overthrow the government today, or do we go get coffee? No, we’re not having that debate. So let’s call out what Trump and his ilk are doing and continuing to stoke.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “That is where we are. The last Republican president said that this president’s supporters, to the degree, that they are radicalized to commit violence, are as grave a threat to the homeland. They are from the same foul stench of an ideology as the terrorist who is attacked us on 9/11. Why are we indulging the feelings of people like Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Gosar, who wants to have it both ways, who wants to be in bed with that same grave threat, and remain a member in good standing in Congress? Why aren’t there sanctions for people who lay down with people who, in the words of the last Republican standard-bearer, represent the same grave threat to our homeland as the terrorists who attacked us on September 11th?”‘

Steele said, “There are two forms of sanctions…One is an internal, and the other is an external.”

He continued, “What we’ve seen in the internal sanction is that our leadership inside the GOP right now is more inclined to sanction those who stand for truth, like Kinzinger and Cheney, than those who are perpetuating the lie.”

He added, “The external sanction is what we, the voters do, what we, the people do. You unelect these bastards! That’s what you do. You don’t give them another shot, another bite at the apple, another strike at the gold ring of Congress.”

