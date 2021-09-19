FNC’s Wallace: ‘Very Grateful’ to Be Living ‘Rent-Free’ in Donald Trump’s Brain

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Sunday on “MediaBuzz” that he is “very grateful” to be living “rent-free” in the head of former President Donald Trump when asked about Trump’s criticisms of his debate moderation skills.

Referencing the first 2020 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which was hosted by Wallace on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio, anchor Howard Kurtz said, “By the way, Trump still takes shots at you over the first presidential debate that you moderated last year, saying, oh you didn’t have control.”

Wallace replied, “Well, you know what I say as, for a landlord, I’m very grateful that I’m allowed to occupy so much space in Donald Trump’s brain rent-free.”

He added, “I’m not talking about him, but yes, he still wants to talk about the September 29, 2020 debate, you know.”

Kurtz said, “To the extent, it got out of control, where does the fault lie on that?”

Wallace said, “Well, we sent some poor, unfortunate Fox intern who looked, and Trump interrupted Biden, important, me doesn’t matter, 145 times in 90 minutes.”

He quipped, “I think that’s a world record. I think Guinness should write him up for that.”

Kurtz said, “That war is among those still being fought.”

