McConnell: ‘The American People Didn’t Vote to Turn this Country into Bernie Sanders’ Socialist Vision’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sounded off on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

McConnell slammed the “irresponsible” and “reckless” spending proposal. He added that “the American people didn’t vote to turn this country into Bernie Sanders’ socialist vision.”

“Look, this is just one more round of the kind of inflationary policies that they enacted earlier this year on a party-line basis,” McConnell outlined. “They dumped almost $2 trillion on the economy, sent inflation through the roof, and they aren’t through. They want to keep on doing it with higher taxes and entitlement programs. What that means to your viewers is they never go away. You can make them look less expensive by saying they are going to expire in a couple of years, but their gamble is once they start, they never end. And of course, the deficit continues to mount.”

“The American people would be a lot better off if this reckless tax and spend package never passed,” he continued. “They didn’t get a mandate from the American people to do this. A 50/50 Senate, a couple of seat majority in the House — this is not like the vast majorities that Roosevelt had in the 30s or that Lyndon Johnson had in the 60s. The American people didn’t vote to turn this country into Bernie Sanders’ socialist vision.”

