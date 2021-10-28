GOP Sen. Lummis: Democrats’ Rhetoric and Their Policies Don’t ‘Match at All’

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) called into question the math done by the Democrats to make their massive spending bill work.

Lummis said Democrats’ rhetoric about clean energy while allowing Europe’s “dirty natural gas” don’t “match at all.”

“There are a lot of accounting gimmicks to get them to be able to say this isn’t going to cost anything, and there are accounting gimmicks going to be deployed in this,” Lummis advised. “There just have to be in order to make the math work. From what we’ve seen, it looks like there are at least half a trillion dollars worth of accounting gimmicks. That is almost a third of this whole bill is comprised of gimmicks. In addition, look at the context in which this bill is being considered. There was a $1.9 trillion bill that passed earlier this year to goose the economy. We find out today that it is only 2% GDP growth as a result of all the money that is sloshing around in the economy. We know that they have tried to by cutting the Keystone XL Pipeline and granting Germany and Russia the right to do Nord Stream 2, that they’re putting Europe on dirty natural gas, and they’re cutting our ability to be energy independent and produce American, more climate-friendly energy.”

“Their rhetoric and what is really happening through their policies does not match at all, Neil,” she concluded.

