Maher: Bashing White Voters over VA Results Isn’t Liberal – ‘There’s a Lot of Resegregation’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized some of the left-wing reactions to the Virginia gubernatorial election as a contradiction of traditional liberal beliefs and observed that there’s lots of “resegregation” and a belief that “you’re either a racist or you don’t know you’re a racist.”

While discussing the tribalization and polarization in America, Maher said, “I don’t think we’re being led in the right direction by either side.”

He later added, “After the governor of Virginia — the new governor won, MSNBC headline was, ‘Glenn Youngkin’s Victory Proves White Ignorance is a Powerful Weapon.’ I don’t think that helps. I don’t think some of this — I’m an old-school liberal. I believe in a colorblind society. That’s not where woke is, okay. There’s a lot of resegregation go[ing] on. There’s a lot of you’re either a racist or you don’t know you’re a racist.”

