Carville: ‘Strap in People’ — January 6 Probe Will Expose Trump Was Behind a ‘Massive Criminal Act’

Democrat strategist James Carville said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Americans should “strap in” because the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol will expose former President Donald Trump was behind the “massive criminal act.”

Carville said, “It was a massive criminal act. The people who penetrated that Capitol were criminals. The people who helped them penetrate the Capitol were criminals. You’re a lawyer. You know this—if I drive the getaway car or I case the place out, I’m as guilty as the trigger man. That’s the way the law operates. They are going to find that members of Congress were aiding and abetting this, that Trump was behind it, major people in the administration were behind it. We have to remember this was a massive criminal attack. It wasn’t just an assault on the temple of democracy or whatever we say, were criminals in that building. These were people on Fox who were aiding and abetting criminality. That’s not a good thing, not in a nation of laws. I hope they stay very, very aggressive and expose these criminals and the people that supported them to the very extent they possibly can. We’re going to find out a lot, a whole lot. Strap in, people. Strap in.”

Melber said, “Strap in. James Carville said it. Strap in.”

Carville said, “Remember, the getaway car driver, the guy that cased the joint is just as guilty as the people that went in the bank. Never forget that. That’s the law.”

Melber said, “It’s called felony murder for a reason. It means even if you didn’t do the strangling, if you committed a felony in the act, you can be held accountable. They were trying to murder democracy literally.”

