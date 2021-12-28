MSNBC’s Wallace: I’m a Thrice-Vaccinated ‘Fauci Groupie’ — ‘I Buy KN95 Masks by the Caseload’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that she was a “groupie” of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Wallace said, “Can I just be super blunt? Is everyone going to get it? Everyone I know has COVID right now.”

Professor of Epidemiology Dr. Anne Rimoin said, “Nicolle, everybody is not necessarily going to get it. We have the tools to be able to prevent people from getting it.”

Wallace said, “How? I have used all those tools. I am triple vaxed. I wear a mask everywhere except when I sit down, and I put it on before I get up, and I am going to get it. How do you not get Omicron?”

Rimoin said, “That’s very fatalistic. I know how you feel. I understand. I think what we want to do is really want to avoid getting it right now because if we can stop the amount of transmission, we are going to be able to protect our health system. The masks make a very big difference. I would wear a very high-quality KN95 mask.”

Wallace said, “I mean, I am a Fauci groupie, a thrice vaccinated, mask adherent. I buy kn95 masks by the caseload. They are in every pocket. I wear them everywhere except when I sit down. And I am certain this is not a variant I can outrun.”

