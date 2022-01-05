McCaskill: Trump Is the ‘Most Dangerous Leader Our Country Has Had’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump is the most dangerous leader America has ever had.

Discussing President Joe Biden’s speech on January 6, host Joy Reid asked, “Is there a way, Claire, in your view to even get people in this Republican cult to even listen to what he’s going to say?”

McCaskill said, “It’s very hard. I mean, I’m from a state. I pretty much lived this. I lived it in ’18 when I ran for reelection and lived it every day since. I just was visiting with people about a week ago, and they are convinced that Donald Trump won the election. Even though I go through it all with them, they say, well, that’s all just being made up.”

She added, “He is the most dangerous leader our country has had in our lifetime for sure and maybe ever because he doesn’t respect facts or truth. He doesn’t care about being aspirational or having integrity. He just cares about playing to people’s grievances. This is how bad guys get power and keep it. And all of these folks I’ve talked to, a lot of them feel grievance they have worked as hard as they know how and can’t afford to retire, and they are pretty sure everyone else is getting free stuff but them. They can’t afford to send their kids to college. They can’t afford to pay off their homes. They are frustrated, and Donald Trump mainlined that grievance and continues to this day. Until we have a leader in the Republican Party leading to stand up to that evil, we are going to continue to be on the brink of something very dangerous for this country.”

