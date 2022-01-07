MO A.G. Schmitt: Upholding Vax Mandate Opens Door to ‘Draconian’ Regulations on Climate ‘Emergency’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) said that if the vaccine mandate before the Supreme Court stands, there won’t be any limits to the powers of executive agencies, and “You already see the Biden administration signaling climate change being an emergency, and it can charge EPA and Transportation to take draconian measures there.”

Schmitt said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “[I]f this case actually were to move forward, if OSHA can do this, if CMS can do this, there’s really no limiting principle. And do we really want a country where an unelected bureaucrat can dictate this, what people put in their bodies, where people can go, what they put on their face? Because it’s not just these two agencies at stake. You already see the Biden administration signaling climate change being an emergency, and it can charge EPA and Transportation to take draconian measures there. So, this stands for a very important proposition of making sure these administrative agencies can only do what they’re authorized to do. And they’re clearly not authorized to force the vaccination, again, of tens of millions of Americans.”

