ABC’s Hostin: ‘Terribly Disrespectful’ to Appoint Clarence Thomas Who Doesn’t ‘Represent the Black Community’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that it was “terribly disrespectful to appoint” Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas to replace Thurgood Marshall, the high court’s first African-American justice and civil rights activist.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Considering the uneven kind of court we have right now, it’s so important that this is happening in a time where we can get another liberal, and of course, the representation more than anything, you pointed out, first black woman. There’s only been two black men. Those numbers are a little shocking.”

Hostin said, “And one doesn’t really represent the black community.”

Joy Behar said, “No. Oh, Clarence.”

Haines continued, “But my whole point is that additional diversity I think is important that I just noticed as we talked about this, is when they talk about a potential justice, we talk about the Ivy League. It’s always the Ivy League. Like right now everybody is in Harvard except Amy Coney Barrett who is Notre Dame.”

Hostin said, “It’s terribly disrespectful to appoint someone like Clarence Thomas with his philosophies to the sit of Thurgood Marshall, a civil rights activist. Also with his wife’s activities involving the insurrection.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

