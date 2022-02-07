Ana Navarro: RNC Stands for ‘Republicans with No Cojones’

On Monday, Ana Navarro told her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” that RNC now stands for “Republicans with no cojones” while discussing the Republican National Committee voting to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

Navarro said, “Well, first of all, let’s talk about the RNC. The RNC and this censorship against Kinzinger and Liz Cheney — imagine Dick Cheney’s daughter being censured by the RNC, which apparently now stands for Republicans with no cojones. It turned into a cult, and they worship at the altar of Trump. It’s ridiculous.”

Discussing former Vice President Mike Pence contradicting former President Donald Trump about a vice president being able to overturn the results of an election, Navarro said, “Mike Pence, it took him 13 months, but I applaud him, nonetheless.”

She continued, “I’m not sure what choice he has, right? Because Donald Trump is never, ever going to admit he lost, and Donald Trump is never, ever going to forgive Michael Pence for not having gone along with his conspiracy. Mike Pence, as long as Donald Trump controls the Republican Party, which he does right now, is never, ever going to have a political future. So given that, the least he could do is try to recover a modicum of dignity. I would say to Mike Pence, if you feel so strongly about this, instead of speaking in front of the Federalist Society, you should speak in front of the January 6 committee and tell them what you know.”

