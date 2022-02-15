“I came here to pray for our prime minister,” Mariusz, a retired military police officer with the Canadian Armed Forces, told Breitbart News on Saturday in Ottawa, ON, as a demonstrator supporting the Freedom Convoy.

Mariusz said he came to the nation’s capital city from Mississauga to pray for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government to have the judgment needed to make a settlement with the trucker protesters and their supporters.

He said he was praying for “[Justin] Trudeau, for our government, [and] for our officials to end this peacefully and make the right decision.”

While standing near the War Memorial, Mariusz described the atmosphere of the demonstration as characterized by “love” and “peace.”

“It’s fun to be here,” he said. “I want to bring my wife and daughters to just live through that. It’s amazing. Everyone comes to you saying, ‘Love you, thanks for being here, thank you for coming, and thank you for supporting the truckers.'”

He emphasized, “Pray for our truckers. This is very important, so they have the wisdom and support. Pray for the truckers, pray for the government officials, and pray for the prime minister.”

“I was born in Poland,” Mariusz added, when asked about his accent in English. “I came here when I was 17, to Canada, this is my home.”