GOP Rep. Wittman: Energy Prices Increasing if Russia Invades Isn’t the Price of Democracy, It’s ‘The Outcome of Failed Policies’ by Biden

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) reacted to the White House previewing gas prices surging if Russia invades Ukraine by stating that defending democracy has a cost by arguing that “the situation that we find ourselves in with Russia is completely the doing of this administration.”

Wittman said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “Well, listen, the situation that we find ourselves in with Russia is completely the doing of this administration. There were things that should have been done early on. The first day that President Biden came in office, he should have sanctioned the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, instead of continuing dependence on Russia for energy in Europe, he should have said, no, that’s not the direction that we’re going to go. That empowers Russia, that gives them the resources they need to fund their war machine to threaten countries like Ukraine, to threaten places like the other NATO countries. Those are the things, I think are incredibly important to understand with this, and to somehow say that this is the cost of democracy, no. This is the outcome of failed policies of this administration. That’s why we find ourselves in this particular situation. This was completely avoidable.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett