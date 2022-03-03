Whoopi Goldberg to Lauren Boebert: ‘Who the Hell Do You Think You Are, Little Girl?’

Whoopi Goldberg told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was acting like a “little girl” for interrupting President Joe Biden at his State of the Union address a night earlier.

After playing a clip of Boebert, Goldberg said, “She doubled down on Twitter saying she couldn’t stay silent about this. I have to say, you’re probably about 35 years old, and maybe you don’t understand that a whole lot of folks over the last seven or eight years have been sent to their death for no good reason. Soldiers know what’s coming. They don’t want to die. What you should do is you should have let him say what he had to say. If you were going to yell something out, just hold off, hold off, but don’t do it there because we’re trying to hear it, and we’re talking about you instead of what he had to say.”

Goldberg added, “Don’t talk about the military unless you really want to talk about the military. You can’t do what they do. That’s why we revere them because they do the stuff we can’t do. And the minute you poop on them, you poop on them like the last guy did, talking about those Gold Star families, talking about Mr. McCain as not being a hero. Who the hell do you think you are, little girl? Who do you think you are? You know you don’t have to like this president to be respectful of him talking about the military and his son who died. You don’t have to do that. You don’t have to like him, but you must be respectful. You got to be.”

