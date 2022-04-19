Moms for Liberty’s Descovich on FL Rejecting Textbooks Over CRT: ‘Parents Have had Enough’

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First” that parents applauded Florida’s Department of Education for rejecting 54 math textbooks citing concerns surrounding “impermissible content,” like Critical Race Theory.

Descovich said, “The math scores in America are dismal. Forty-one percent of fourth-graders are not able to do math at grade level at this point. So textbooks, math textbooks, should be focusing on numbers, on calculations and not on ideologies.”

She continued, “Textbook companies for a very long time have been producing nothing more than heavy bricks in our kids’ backpacks that they’re lugging around. And so I’m so glad that we have leaders in the state of Florida, like our Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran and our governor, DeSantis, who have stepped up and said no more, we are not giving $7 billion of taxpayer money to a brick in a kid’s backpack.”

She added, “I think parents have felt very alone. They’ve seen after COVID lockdown and schools being shut and forced masking can curriculum coming into your home as they are watching the ZOOM meetings, parents have enough. They felt alone and didn’t really have a choice. We put the structure in place of parents can pull their voices together be her to make a difference. We are very excited to see the result of this in 2022, the year of the parent, and what can happen at the ballot box.”

