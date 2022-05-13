Tester: ‘I Pushed the FDA Commissioner Months Ago’ on Formula Issue

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said that he pressed the head of the Food and Drug Administration “months ago” on the baby formula issue and stated that right now the White House is “taking appropriate steps” to fix the issue and is “taking it seriously and I think they’re moving forward in the right direction.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “What are you hearing from Montanans about baby formula?”

Tester answered, “Big concern. And we need to do everything we can do to right this ship. It’s — literally is a life and death situation in many cases.”

Berman then asked, “And is the White House doing that?”

Tester responded, “I believe they’re taking appropriate steps right now to get this done, yep. I pushed the FDA commissioner months ago on this issue, and I think they’re taking it seriously and I think they’re moving forward in the right direction.”

