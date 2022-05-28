Jackson Lee: ‘No Gun Safety Laws’ ‘Violate the Integrity of the Second Amendment’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) argued that expanding background checks, putting waiting periods on assault weapons, and raising the age to purchase assault weapons to 21 or 25, “do not violate the integrity of the Second Amendment. In fact, no gun safety laws do so.”

Jackson Lee stated, “As it relates to the Senate, as you well know, Sen. Murphy (D-CT), who has been at the forefront…has been given ten days. And Sen. Cornyn’s (R-TX) gone back. I have worked with Sen. Cornyn. I hope that the backdrop of these children, these precious children who cannot hug teddy bears anymore or Legos or run around the playfield, I hope that will be what will be — he’ll be listening to and not — as I said — the bullying gun lobby. If he does that, there are many compromises that I think can be affected. There’s 90% support, and I believe amongst membership of the NRA, for a universal background check. And what that means is that you close the gun show loopholes. So, there might be a compromise on a waiting period to purchase the assault weapons or raising the age to 21 or I’ve heard 25. Those initiatives do not violate the integrity of the Second Amendment. In fact, no gun safety laws do so. And the false arguments about an attack on the Second Amendment, Pamela, you know, you can’t change constitutional amendments with the flick of an eye. And so, what we need to focus on is what is real.”

