Scarborough: January 6 Hearings ‘Every Bit as Compelling as Watergate Hearings’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday touted the House Select Committee’s primetime hearings over the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Scarborough agreed with The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan, who said she was as “riveted” by the hearings as her parents were with the Watergate hearings. The MSNBC host added he didn’t think the American people would care about the hearings but noted that the “numbers have been staggering.”

“[W]e’ve been talking about things that matter greatly to the health of this democracy, matter greatly to the resiliency of the United States Constitution, and, yet, it seems at times that most Americans just are tuned out, don’t seem to care as much, are understandably focused on the important things in their life … but Americans have stopped here,” Scarborough outlined.

“After the first day of the hearing, [Flanagan] said, you know, finally, there are hearings that are every bit as compelling as the hearings my parents watched when they were watching the Watergate hearings,” he added. “You know, after one hearing after another, overpromising, underperforming, here are some compelling hearings that really matter. And … I’ve got to say, you know, it’s just like, I never saw it coming. I thought they were going to go through the motions. I thought we were going to be shocked and stunned and deeply saddened, as we should be shocked and stunned and deeply saddened when people are trying to overthrow the government, but Americans would collectively yawn, get on with their summer, get their kids out of school, not pay attention. Numbers have been staggering.”

