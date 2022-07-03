HHS Chief Becerra: ‘I Don’t Believe’ Roe Will Be Overturned for Long — ‘This Is Just Not America’

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he did not believe the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization would stand for long.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “What do you tell these congressional Democrats feeling like the party is not fighting hard enough?”

Becerra said, “Well, I tell them, ‘Give us some good ideas.’ We’re going to explore everything we can. And I also would ask them to please pass a law. They have it in their power if they can find the votes to actually codify the Roe decision, which is what we need more than anything else. Executive action, we will find what we can and do as much as we can. But when you are stripped of a right, as the Supreme Court has just done to every woman of childbearing age, it is tough to overcome. It took 50 years for us to get as far as we did. Now we have to figure out how to do this. It will not be easy.”

He added, “I’ve been around long enough to know that nothing’s ever totally safe. But remember, we still haven’t even been able to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, and so this country has a way to go. But certainly, I don’t believe this decision by this court in Dobbs is going to stand long. This is just not America. We are not about taking rights.”

