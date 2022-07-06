MSNBC’s McCaskill: ‘If You Have a Home Intruder, You Don’t Need to Fire 70 Rounds’

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill on Wednesday argued against “high-capacity” magazines on guns in the United States.

McCaskill advised on “Morning Joe” that “[h]igh-capacity magazines are very handy if you want to slaughter school children as they sit in their desks.” She said in the case of a home intruder, “you don’t need to fire 70 rounds.”

“Let’s talk about high-capacity magazines. Let’s talk about zeroing in on the type of weapons and these magazines that are designed only for one thing, Joe, and you’ve talked about it over and over again, that’s to kill people quickly. To kill people quickly,” McCaskill emphasized. “Now, if you have a home intruder, you don’t need to fire 70 rounds. Snipers fire 70 rounds if they want to commit mass slaughter. High-capacity magazines are very handy if you want to slaughter school children as they sit in their desks.”

“Listen, I want to tell all my former colleagues — you can go up against the NRA and live to tell about it,” she added. “I won many elections in Missouri, which is not a liberal place, with an ‘F’ from the NRA. With an ‘F’ from the NRA. You can do it because most Americans want to stop this madness. And I think Democrats are right right now. They should go after these weapons of war, these high-capacity, high-powered rifles, and most importantly, these high-capacity magazines. There is no reason that any sportsman needs a high-capacity magazine to shoot deer, varmints or feral pigs.”

