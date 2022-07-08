CNN’s Bell Pledges to ‘Aid and Abet Abortion’ with T-Shirt

Friday, during an appearance on CNN’s “At This Hour,” W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” seeming vowed to defy any states’ laws prohibiting abortion in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center Supreme Court ruling with a statement on his T-shirt.

Bell, promoting a new season of his program, adorned a shirt with “I WILL AID AND ABET ABORTION.”

“I know I’m competing with President Biden. So I just want to make sure people know where I stand on a woman’s right to choose, right here. I want to make sure — there we go, there we go, there we go.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor