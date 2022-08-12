Kinzinger: Trump’s GOP Is ‘Creepy,’ Willing to Openly Violate Constitution

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday on WGN’s “Midday News” that the Republican Party under former President Donald Trump was “creepy” and willing to openly violate the Constitution.

Reporter Ben Bradley said, “Kinzinger has now been branded a RINO, a Republican in name only, but the reality is he actually voted with Trump more than 90% of the time. Proof to him his party cared more about a person and policy.”

Kinzinger said, “The truth is this party is invasion of the body snatchers. It’s not the party that I ever joined. It’s around a person, and it’s kind of creepy, to be honest with you.”

Bradley said, “Kinzinger says his final breaking point came on election night, 2020, when President Trump pushed for an early end of the vote count while he was ahead.”

Kinzinger said, “Maybe there wasn’t going to be a tidal wave of people to come over, but I certainly didn’t think I’d be alone. We talk about democracy. We talk about the Constitution, particular the Republican Party loves to talk about Constitution, but yet we are openly violating it now.”

He added, “I think Trump himself will be less and less of a force every day. My concern is Trumpism has been learned. There are people who will use Trumpism to maintain power.”

Bradley said, “When you leave Congress here in just a few months in the Trump, Kinzinger war is Trump won.”

Kinzinger said, “Yes, yeah. He won in the short term, at least. I mean, there’s no, there’s no use and pretending that somehow I’ve scored some major victory and save the party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN