James Carville: ‘Majority’ of GOP Voters ‘Really Stupid’ Evil Racists

Democratic consultant and political commentator James Carville said in an interview with The Hill TV that the “majority” of Republican voters are “stupid” and “evil.”

Discussing the brand of the Democratic Party, Carville said, “So much of what has happened to my party is we tend to get defined by some over-educated, totally doofus coastal elites that are out trying to write dictionaries or something unrelated to anybody’s life. And that kind of stuff has a tendency to be very sticky, to stick with people. It is not who the party is. They are a very small part of the Democratic Party.”

He continued, “These people have the ability to irritate. They have the ability to come up with really stupid things, like ‘Defund the Police,’ the three worst words ever in the English language, maybe. And you know, ‘Let’s get rid of Abraham Lincoln.’ That takes a really smart person to come up with that. So we pay while a huge majorities of the Republican Party don’t believe in evolution. Alright, huge majorities of the Republican Party followed Donald Trump. But somehow or another, we pay a greater price for 11% of our people than they do for 65% of their people.”

He added, “People that believe that the election was stolen and have a right to storm the Capitol, which is a substantial number of people in the Republican Party, are evil. Our people are kind of silly. Their people are actually evil. Racism is evil. Alright. Misogyny is evil. I’m sorry. A pronoun is, to me is, ok, fine. I mean, it’s kind of like, you know, if you want to be a vegan, I don’t care. Eat what you want to eat. All right? But but that’s not. That’s not the same thing. It is not, yet the media is addicted to both-sidesism.”

Carville concluded, “The problem the Republican Party has is they got really stupid people that vote in their primaries. And when you have that, you’re going to get in – really stupid people demand to have really stupid leaders. And that’s where the Republican Party is now. It’s not, you know, not all of it. There’s obviously some very high quality, you know, smart, patriotic Republicans. But they’re not in the majority. And they will tell you that themselves.”

