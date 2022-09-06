Cruz: Every Fact-Checker Should Say WH’s Claim People Aren’t Walking Across Border Is a Lie — ‘Docile Corporate Media’ Is Complicit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that “the docile corporate media” is complicit in the White House lying about the border.

Cruz said, “We saw Karine Jean-Pierre stand up and say, people are not crossing the border, they’re not walking across the border. Listen, we’re used to flacks spinning. This was a flat-out lie. It’s an objective lie. It is 100% false. I invited her, come down to the border and see it, and her response was, I don’t need to be lectured by Republican Senators. I’ll tell you what, I’m going to give a challenge, Karine Jean-Pierre, right now: Come to this border, spend 60 minutes, one hour with me and the Border Patrol Union. We will encounter dozens, if not hundreds of illegal immigrants coming across, and if we don’t — let’s bring the entire White House press corps, and one of two things will happen: If we don’t encounter anyone, I’ll stand up and say, I was wrong. But when we encounter hundreds of people crossing, do you have the courage and integrity to stand in front of the press corps you’re lying to and say, I lied to you? That’s what an honest White House Press Secretary would say. And at the end of the day, when she lies, it’s not just her. It’s Joe Biden who is paying her to lie, and it’s every one of the docile corporate media that roll over. If every single fact-checker doesn’t say, pants on fire, they’re complicit in the lie.”

