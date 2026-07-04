CNN’s, NYT’s Garcia-Navarro: If You See an American Flag, You Assume Person Flying It’s Republican, Dems ‘Stepped Away From’ It

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” CNN Contributor and New York Times “The Interview” co-host Lulu Garcia-Navarro said that the Democratic Party, “writ large, has stepped away from the rallying around the flag. They have allowed Republicans to own patriotism.” And there is a degree to which “If you see an American flag now, you are going to assume that that person is a Republican.”

Garcia-Navarro said, “I actually think the Democratic Party, writ large, has stepped away from the rallying around the flag. They have allowed Republicans to own patriotism. If you see an American flag now, you are going to assume that that person is a Republican. And you are not –.”

Host Kasie Hunt then cut in to ask, “Are we really there?”

Garcia-Navarro responded, “Yes, we’re really there. And you are not going to assume –.”

Hunt cut in to counter, “Maybe we are on the coast. I don’t think we are in Middle America.”

Garcia-Navarro responded, “I think in some ways we are.”

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