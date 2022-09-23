Stefanik: We Still Have ‘Dire’ Baby Formula Shortage, GOP House Majority Will Address It

During an interview with Newsmax TV on Friday’s broadcast of “National Report,” House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) stated that the baby formula shortage “continues to be” a “dire crisis.” And despite some slight improvements, “it’s still very un-American to not be able to access baby formula.” Stefanik also vowed that if they take control of the House in 2022, Republicans will pass legislation to deal with the issue.

Stefanik said, “We are also proud to stand for mothers and making sure that mothers have the support they need, whether it’s increasing our support for [crisis pregnancy centers] or making sure that mothers have the resources. Another way that we have been protecting life is advocating for baby formula. I know, as a young mom, the shelves were empty. I mean, it was a dire crisis. It continues to be. The shelves are slightly getting better, but it’s still very un-American to not be able to access baby formula. It was House Republicans who have led on this issue, who have held the Biden administration accountable, and who have my bill, the [Babies Need More Formula Now Act of 2022], that we will pass in a House Republican Congress.”

