McEnany: Education Is a Midterm Issue – ‘Virginia Was a Bellwether’

Fox News Channel’s Kayleigh McEnany told her co-hosts Monday on FNC’s “Outnumbered” that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) 2021 win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe, which marked a turnabout in the commonwealth state, was a bellwether for the November midterms.

Youngkin made banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools a primary issue in his campaign.

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, “I think that Democrats if the election is about who is the most extreme as we saw, you know Kevin McCarthy touch on there with Marjorie Taylor Greene, I’ll say her name, sitting over his left side, then they’re going to win. If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose. And they know that.”

McEnany said, “Jen Psaki is exactly right. You don’t hear me say that often but good for her forgiving the sober, clear-eyed assessment to the party that’s a referendum on President Biden. She went on in that clip to say oh, we kind of Achilles’ heel for my party’s crime.”

She added, “It is now the number four issue among voters, and you pointed this out on your show. She didn’t mention the number three issue is education. It looks like Virginia was a bellwether so take note of what happened there because it could happen again on a nationwide scale.”

