Stefanik: WH Was Calling Inflation a ‘High Class’ Issue a Year Ago and Biden’s ‘Increasingly out of Touch’ on the Economy

Ian Hanchett

During an interview with the “Fox News Rundown” podcast released on Monday, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said the Biden administration is increasingly losing touch with people on the economy and pointed out that, a year ago, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain argued that inflation is a “high class” problem.

Stefanik stated, [relevant remarks begin around 9:55] “They are increasingly out of touch. So, it was just over a year ago that the White House Chief of Staff said inflation is a ‘high class’ problem. He is dead wrong. First of all, it’s a tax and it’s painful for every American family, but specifically, the working class, people that already have very tight budgets that have gotten even tighter. So, it shows a growing disconnect between Joe Biden and Democrat leadership and the American people. And I don’t need the CEO of JPMorgan Chase to say we’re in tough economic times. I talk to my constituents. They see the interest rate hikes. They see the inflation. They see gas prices going up. People understand, inherently, that we are in a recession and they understand that Joe Biden is woefully out of touch.”

