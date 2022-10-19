Granholm: We Want to ‘Accelerate the Transition to Clean Energy,’ EVs Will Help Consumers ‘If’ They’re Able to Get One ‘Eventually’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that the Biden administration wants “to accelerate the transition to clean energy, so that we’re not held hostage to these global ups and downs and volatility associated with the fossil fuel sector.” And that increasing U.S. electric vehicle production “will reduce the demand for fossil fuels and certainly will alleviate people’s pocketbooks if they’re able to be able to get into one of those electric vehicles eventually.”

Granholm said, “We want to make sure that we increase production right now, which is part of what was announced today on oil and gas, but we also want to accelerate the transition to clean energy, so that we’re not held hostage to these global ups and downs and volatility associated with the fossil fuel sector.”

After saying that Biden’s plan to buy oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve gives companies the confidence to invest in increased production, Granholm added, “I think one of the great pieces of news that is going to be coming out today is — just wait — this battery announcement, which is the first of the announcements from the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will allow for us to build out the guts for the electric vehicle, which will allow for more electric vehicles to be made in the United States, which will reduce the demand for fossil fuels and certainly will alleviate people’s pocketbooks if they’re able to be able to get into one of those electric vehicles eventually.”

