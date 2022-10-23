GOP Rep. Waltz: ’21st-Century Emperor of China’ Xi Jinping Most Powerful Chinese Dictator Since Mao

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) declared China President Xi Jinping to be the “most powerful” Chinese dictator since Mao Zedong.

Waltz warned an all-powerful Xi could mean trouble for the United States.

“Well, Maria, Xi has cemented his place as a 21st-century emperor of China,” he said. “He humiliated his predecessor. He has stacked to the organs of power in China with his loyalists. He has centralized power with himself. He has eliminated term limits. So, essentially, he is dictator for life now, all with a major step towards what he sees as his legacy. And that’s returning China to become the global superpower, not a superpower, but the global superpower, in line with ancient Chinese greatness.”

And to do that, he’s told his military to rapidly modernize, to prepare for war by 2027,” Waltz continued. “Their navy is larger than ours. Their space force is launching more than we are. And he’s told his economy to become self-sufficient, both technologically and from a manufacturing standpoint, so that they can resist any type of outside pressure. He has become the most powerful Chinese dictator since Mao.”

