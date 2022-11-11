GOP Rep. Cline: We’re Seeing Spike in Energy Prices and It Will Get Worse

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) reacted to the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers by stating that we’re seeing large inflation in energy and that’s before a projected 17% increase in the price of heating bills.

Cline said, “Well, still holding steady month-over-month at 0.4%. And the worst inflation we’re seeing right now is a spike in energy prices, gasoline, electricity, home heating oil. We’re going to see a 17% spike in prices there, and that is coming at a time when the president is just about to end his raid on the oil — on the gas reserve, and that is going to be a huge hit for gas prices and the home heating bills of Americans, especially in the northeast, [are] about to go through the roof.”

