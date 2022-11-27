Ronny Jackson: House GOP Will ‘Absolutely’ Impeach DHS Chief Mayorkas – ‘He Has to Go’

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that House Republicans would impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

When asked if the GOP House is serious about impeaching Mayorkas, Jackson said, “Absolutely, we are going to start the process. He has to go. There’s been no accountability in the administration for anything that they have done, whether it’s been the economy, or COVID, or the disaster overseas the in Afghanistan or our border.”

“Mayorkas has got to go, so we’re going to start investigating him,” he continued. “We are going investigate every decision he’s made. We’re going to use the power of subpoena, we’re going to use the power of the purse and come after Mayorkas, he needs to go. We need to make an example of Mayorkas, and he’ll be just the start of what we do in this new Congress, but he’s absolutely got to go. He’s been a complete absolute disaster, and he has been the lead on making this happen, the border being the disaster that it is. Let’s make no mistake about it, this could not be happening without Biden. Biden and Mayorkas, they are the traffickers in chief right now.”

Jackson added, “The coyotes, they move them up through Mexico or from 130 different countries now. They get them to our southern border, and then we take over the logistics. We give them plane tickets, train tickets, bus tickets, cell phones, welfare, schools, health care. We’re creating unbelievable incentives for these people to come here, and they are doing it purposefully. So he has got to go. He is damaging and destroying this country in a variety of ways.”

