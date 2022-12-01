Crenshaw: Biden Has Such ‘a Soft Spot’ for China, He Sided with Them on Pelosi Taiwan Trip

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said that the Biden administration has “a soft spot for China,” and pointed out that the administration even undercut House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) visit to Taiwan.

Crenshaw stated, “[T]he cowardice comes from lack of action. And this is a trend for the Biden administration, look, you saw protests in Cuba. What did Biden do? He did nothing. He said nothing. … Same thing with Venezuelans, same thing with the Iranians. He’s not a fighter for freedom. He is not showing or leading America to the best of ourselves, which is this shining city on the hill, where people look to us for moral certitude, they look to us for inspiration, for freedom, for their fight. And they’re not asking for much, they’re just asking for some recognition, they’re asking for some moral support. And you can’t even do that with China, our major adversary? Let’s not forget, too, this administration actually undermined the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, when she went to Taiwan. And good for her for going. But the administration itself said, we don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t know why they have such a soft spot for China, but this is something we’re going to hold them accountable for when we retake the majority next year.”

