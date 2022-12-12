Issa: Musk ‘Insulating’ Twitter from Congressional Scrutiny with Exposé

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “The Next Revolution,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) credited Twitter under Elon Musk for “insulating” his company with the release of the so-called Twitter files, which offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the company’s political bias in recent years.

Issa said he anticipated Facebook and Google would face scrutiny once Republicans are in charge of the House of Representatives.

“Well, what I’ve been thinking is, is that what Elon Musk is doing is very, very brilliantly insulating Twitter from what is likely to be investigations and even charges against the other companies,” he said. “He took over, and he is saying, look, these are individuals. This does not represent the company I bought and paid for.”

“But when you look at Facebook, when you look at Google, boy, to quote an old comedy of Lucille Ball, you know, ‘You’ve got some splainin’ to do’ with those other agencies, and they’re not — those companies are not explaining, and as a result, it will be lawsuits, both civil and criminal investigations by Congress that are going to be asking them tough questions, while quite frankly, we’re getting the answers before we asked from Twitter,” Issa added.

